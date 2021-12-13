Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar 1st inter level exam 2014 counselling postponed: BSSC
Bihar 1st inter level exam 2014 counselling postponed: BSSC

New date of counselling will be intimated to candidates through a notice on the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in, the BSSC has said.
Bihar 1st inter level exam 2014 counselling postponed: BSSC (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The counselling of the Bihar 1st inter level combined competitive exam 2014 which was scheduled to begin on December 14, has been postponed following orders from the Patna High Court, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) said on Sunday.

On December 4, the Commission had released the list of candidates who have been found successful to participate in the counselling process.

On December 7, the concerned candidates were informed about the counselling procedure which includes the schedule, the list of documents required and were also asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines at the centre.

The counselling was scheduled till December 24 at AN College, Patna.

In September, the Commission had allowed 1,218 more candidates for inter level main exam 2014. It was then announced that the counselling would begin in November. 

bihar
