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Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026 released at bsebdeled.com, direct link to download here

Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026 has been released. The direct link to download the hall ticket is given here. 

Published on: May 29, 2026 10:21 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the DElEd exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of BSEB at bsebdeled.com.

Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026 released at bsebdeled.com, direct link to download here

The admit card link will be available for download from May 28 to June 22, 2026. The examination will be held from June 8 to June 22, 2026.

Direct link to download Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026

Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebdeled.com.

2. Click on Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

 
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026 released at bsebdeled.com, direct link to download here
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