Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the DElEd exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of BSEB at bsebdeled.com.

Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026 released at bsebdeled.com, direct link to download here

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The admit card link will be available for download from May 28 to June 22, 2026. The examination will be held from June 8 to June 22, 2026.

Direct link to download Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026

Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebdeled.com.

2. Click on Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

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{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the hall ticket and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the hall ticket and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates will have to ensure that the details available on the hall ticket are correct. On the exam day, candidates should report at the exam centre 1.5 hours before the exam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates will have to ensure that the details available on the hall ticket are correct. On the exam day, candidates should report at the exam centre 1.5 hours before the exam. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates are allowed to carry an admit card, a government-issued identity card and a ballpoint pen to the exam premises. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates are allowed to carry an admit card, a government-issued identity card and a ballpoint pen to the exam premises. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB. {{/usCountry}}

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