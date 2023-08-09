Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 LIVE: Bihar PSC Teacher hall ticket releasing tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 09, 2023 08:16 PM IST

  • BPSC Teacher admit card 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Teacher hall ticket releasing tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Follow the blog for updates. 

BPSC Teacher admit card 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC Teacher admit card 2023 on August 10, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves to appear for the written examination can download the hall ticket or admit card through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

Bihar BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher hall tickets at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The admit card will be available on the website from August 10 to August 20, 2023 on the website. 

The BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023 examination will be conducted from August 24 to August 26. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3: 30 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination centre details will be available from August 21, 2023 onwards. 

The registration process was started on June 15 and ended on July 12, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, exam dates and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 08:16 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 08:04 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 07:48 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 07:18 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 07:12 PM

    BPSC Teacher admit card 2023: Selection process 

    The selection process comprises of written exam followed by interview round.

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 07:07 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 07:03 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:58 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:51 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:48 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:45 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:42 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:40 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:37 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:33 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:30 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:28 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:25 PM

  • Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:22 PM

