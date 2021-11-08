Bihar: BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test on Nov 9, download admit card

For the typing test of the first BSSC inter level combined competitive exam 2014, which is scheduled to be held on November 9, candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), bssc.gov.in. Candidates have been selected for the typing test, based on their performance in the main exam which was held on October 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSSC admit card

BSSC admit card: Know how to download

Go to bssc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter roll number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the BSSC admit card

The Commission has asked candidates follow COVID-19 protocol at the exam centre.

Candidates have been asked to reach the centre 1.5 hours in advance and have been informed that the gates will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the test.

BSSC typing test schedule