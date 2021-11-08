Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar: BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test on Nov 9, download admit card
competitive exams

Bihar: BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test on Nov 9, download admit card

BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test admit card is available at bssc.gov.in. 
Bihar: BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test on Nov 9, download admit card(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 07:48 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For the typing test of the first BSSC inter level combined competitive exam 2014, which is scheduled to be held on November 9, candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), bssc.gov.in. Candidates have been selected for the typing test, based on their performance in the main exam which was held on October 18.

BSSC admit card

BSSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to bssc.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter roll number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the BSSC admit card

The Commission has asked candidates follow COVID-19 protocol at the exam centre. 

Candidates have been asked to reach the centre 1.5 hours in advance and have been informed that the gates will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the test.

BSSC typing test schedule

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bssc bssc admit card bssc exam bssc exam 2014
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RPSC RAS answer key objection window opens today, know how to challenge

SBI to give pre-exam training for PO recruitment 2022, download call letter

UPPSC regional inspector exam on Nov 21, download admit card

RPSC RAS answer key challenge window opens tomorrow
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP