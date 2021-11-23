Bihar govt training college lecturer interview from Dec 7: BPSC

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar government training colleges lecturer interview will be held from December 7 to December 16.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Interviews for eligible candidates for lecturer post in Bihar government training colleges will be held from December 7 to December 16, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced on Tuesday, November 23. The Commission has released the interview schedule and the list of candidates eligible for the interview on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview will be held in two shifts: the first shift will begin at 10.30 am and the second shift will begin at 2.30 pm.

The Commission has informed candidates that the admit cards of the candidates a week before the interview. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission using the registration details. Along with the admit card, candidates should also download two application forms and submit it to the Commission on the interview day.

Candidates have been asked to report for interview atleast 1.5 hours before the commencement of the interview.

This recruitment was announced in 2016.

