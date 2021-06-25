Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar HC orders to hold STET for commerce, fill posts in schools within 6 months
competitive exams

Bihar HC orders to hold STET for commerce, fill posts in schools within 6 months

Amidst the ongoing agitation candidates who have qualified the secondary teachers’ eligibility test (STET) but not included in the merit list, the Patna High Court on Thursday directed the government to fill the vacant posts of commerce teachers within six months.
By Arun Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Bihar HC orders to hold STET for commerce, fill posts in schools within 6 months

Hearing a petition filed Md Afroz and others, Justice Anil Kumar Upadhyay ordered to fill up the sanctioned post of teachers in secondary and higher secondary schools in the stream of Commerce after conducting STET examination.

Advocate for petitioners Dinu Kumar and Ritika Rani said the bench directed the state government to determine the number of vacancy in the subject of commerce within three months and thereafter conduct the STET examination within six months in order to fill up the sanctioned posts lying vacant in the subject of Commerce.

“After 2011 no advertisement was issued to fill up subject of commerce after conducting STET examination though the State Government has admitted in its counter affidavit about 1308 sanctioned vacant posts in the stream of commerce,” said Ritika Rani, adding the government had decided to fill the posts in commerce stream in secondary and senior secondary on September 25, 2019, but it did not send any requisition to the Bihar School Examination Board to conduct STET for them, though it was held for other streams in September 2020 and the results have also been announced.

“The counsel for the Board informed the court that it did not conduct examination for the commerce stream as the government did not send any requisition for it,” she said, adding Commerce being a popular stream, lack of qualified teachers could hurt the students also.

The petitioners had filed the application for direction to the government to fill-up the sanctioned post for the post of teachers in the secondary and senior secondary schools in the subject of Commerce.

