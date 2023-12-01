Bihar Police SI admit card 2023 released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the Preliminary written exam schedule for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Steps to download Bihar Police SI admit card for preliminary exam

Candidates can download their admit card through their registration ID or mobile number and Date of Birth.

The Bihar Police Sub-inspector examination will be conducted on December 17 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1275 police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

Bihar Police SI admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Important Notice: Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference