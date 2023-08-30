Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 released at bsebstet.com, download link here

Bihar School Examination Board has released Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 on August 30, 2023. Candidates who will appear for State Teacher Eligibility Test can check the admit card and download it from the official site of BSEB at bsebstet.com.

BSEB will conduct STET 2023 from September 4 to 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts on all exam days. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of BSEB at bsebstet.com.

Click on Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On admit cards, candidates can check exam centre name, date and time for the test, reporting time and gate closing time among other information. Admit cards will also contain mock test links for the computer-based exam. Candidates will have to carry the admit card to the exam hall to appear for the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

