BIS 2022 exam date released for SSA and PA at www.bis.gov.in, details here

Bureau of Indian Standards, BIS, has released the BIS Senior Secretariat Assistant, SSA and Personal Assistant exam dates. The Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant written exams will be conducted by BIS on September 21, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at www.bis.gov.in.

“The total time for the test is 120 minutes; however you may have to be at the venue for approximately 180 minutes including the time required for logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions etc”, reads the official notification. Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

BIS has already released the admit card on the official website. Candidates can download their admit card using their log in credentials.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

BIS SSA and PA admit card: How to download

Visit the website at bis.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the what's new section.

Scroll down and click on admit card link

Enter log in details

Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.