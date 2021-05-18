Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021 postponed, check notice on bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021 has been postponed. Candidates can check the notice on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check official notice here.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Bihar Public Service Commission has postponed BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021 on May 17, 2021. The examination has been postponed by the Commission due to the COVID19 surge across the country. The main examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 4, 5, and 8, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The new exam date will be announced in due course of time by the Commission, as per the official notice. All those candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The prelims exam result was announced on March 24, 2021.

The main examination registration process was started on April 6 and ended on May 17, 2021.

The BPSC 66th combined competitive main examination will be conducted for the selection of 731 vacancies in various departments under the Bihar state government out of which 169 posts are reserved for women. The posts include Supply Inspector, Dy. Superintendent of Police, Block Panchayat State Officer and others. The registration process was started on September 28, 2020 and ended on October 28, 2021.

