BPSC 66th prelims answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday released the provisional answer key of its 66th combined competitive preliminary examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC 66th prelims exam can check the answer keys online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC has also invited objections from candidates against any key along with supporting evidence. Candidates can send their representation in the prescribed format to the joint secretary-cum- exam controller, BPSC office Patna through speed post. It should reach the BPSC office by 5pm on February 5.

Click here for format

Click here for BPSC 66th prelims answer key

BPSC had conducted the 66th prelims exam on December 27. The commission had cancelled the exam conducted on the centre number 660 in Aurangbad. A total of 850 candidates from the roll number 409931 to 410780 will have to appear for the re-exam scheduled for February 14 from 12 to 2 pm.

Check official notice