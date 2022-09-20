BPSC Admit Card Live: 67th Prelims re-exam admit cards today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC 67th CCE admit cards for the re-examination will be published today, September 20. BPSC 67th prelims admit cards will be issued by the commission on bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Once published, candidates can download admit cards using their login details. Previously, the examination was scheduled for September 21 and admit cards were supposed to be out on September 14. However, as per the latest updates, the exam has been postponed till September 30 and admit cards will be issued on September 21 instead.

This year, BPSC CCE is being held to fill up 807 vacancies in various departments. Follow this blog for all the latest developments around BPSC 67th Prelims exam.