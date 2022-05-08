BPSC 67th Prelims today, check exam day instructions

BPSC 67th Prelims: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Admit cards for the examination has been released on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Recently, the BPSC released a notification for candidates mentioning some important exam day guidelines. Here are the details:

Candidates are required to reach the exam venue 1 our ahead of the time for commencement of the examination. Those who reach the exam centre after the exam begins will not be allowed to sit for it. Candidates are not allowed to carry electronic devices like mobile, electronic pen, smart watch, wifi gadget, Bluetooth, etc to the exam hall. Only wrist watch is allowed. Whitener, blade and eraser are not allowed inside the exam hall. OMR sheet should be neat and clean and no extra mark should be drawn on it. Candidates should read all the instructions given on the admit card and on OMR sheet before appearing answering questions.

