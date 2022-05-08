Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th Prelims today, check exam day instructions
competitive exams

BPSC 67th Prelims today, check exam day instructions

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims examination will be conducted on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Here are some important guidelines for candidates.
BPSC 67th Prelims today, check exam day instructions
Published on May 08, 2022 07:55 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

BPSC 67th Prelims: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Admit cards for the examination has been released on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

Recently, the BPSC released a notification for candidates mentioning some important exam day guidelines. Here are the details: 

  1. Candidates are required to reach the exam venue 1 our ahead of the time for commencement of the examination. 
  2. Those who reach the exam centre after the exam begins will not be allowed to sit for it. 
  3. Candidates are not allowed to carry electronic devices like mobile, electronic pen, smart watch, wifi gadget, Bluetooth, etc to the exam hall. Only wrist watch is allowed. 
  4. Whitener, blade and eraser are not allowed inside the exam hall. 
  5. OMR sheet should be neat and clean and no extra mark should be drawn on it. 
  6. Candidates should read all the instructions given on the admit card and on OMR sheet before appearing answering questions. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP