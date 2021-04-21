Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam 2020 postponed, check notice on bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam 2020 postponed, check notice on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam 2020 has been postponed due to rise in COVID19 cases. Candidates can check the official notice on official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:29 AM IST
BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam 2020 postponed, check notice on bpsc.bih.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Bihar Public Service Commission has postponed BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam 2020 due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The preliminary written examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2021, at various centers in the state. The official notice of postponement is available on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The new exam date will be available to candidates in due course of time. Candidates will have to check the official website for updates.

Official notice here

The selection of the candidates will comprise of Preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Those candidates who will qualify for the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam and interview. The preliminary examination comprises questions from general studies. The exam duration is for 2 hours and the number of marks is 150. The main examination will have 3 compulsory subjects and one optional of 1000 marks. The interview will be for120 marks and candidates who qualify for both prelims and mains exam are eligible to appear for it.

This recruitment drive will fill up 373 Auditor posts in the organization. The application process was started on October 21 and ended on November 18, 2020.

