BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Live: Exam from today, check guidelines
- BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Live Updates: On the first day, the exam will be held in two shifts.
BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is holding the 2023 edition of the school teacher recruitment exam on August 24, 25 and 26, 2023. On the first day, the test will take place in two shifts: from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Admit cards and other details can be checked on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Candidates have been asked to reach the exam venue 1 hour before the test begins. For each shift, they have to bring one additional copy of the admit card which is to be submitted to the invigilator. They must also ensure that at the end of the exam, OMR sheets are sealed properly and only leave the hall once it is done.
Analysis of shift-wise papers will be shared here. Follow all the latest updates on BPSC Bihar teacher recruitment exam here.
- Thu, 24 Aug 2023 09:43 AM
BPSC Bihar teacher exam today
BPSC is going to hold the teacher recruitment exam over three days. On the first day, the general studies paper for level 1 will be held in 2 shifts: from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.