BPSC CDPO exam date announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in portal

BPSC CDPO preliminary exam will be held on February 2, 2022. The admit cards of this exam will be issued to candidates through the official website of the BPSC.
BPSC CDPO exam date announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in portal (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 05:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The preliminary phase of the child development project officer exam will be held on February 2, 2022, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) said on October 26, Tuesday in a notification which it has released on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam date is likely to change on administrative grounds, the Commission has added in the notice.

The admit cards of this exam will be issued to candidates through the official website of the BPSC.

A total of 55 CDPOs will be recruited through this recruitment drive.

Candidates will be selected for this posts on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main written exam and an interview. The preliminary examination will be of 150 marks having objective type general knowledge questions. The exam will be of 2 hours duration.

The selected candidates will be appointed at level 9 pay scale of 53,100 to 1,67,800.

The recruitment was announced in March 2021.

 

