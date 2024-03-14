Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 on March 15, 2024. The Bihar School Teacher examination will be conducted across the state tomorrow. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 tomorrow, check important instructions here