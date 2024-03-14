BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 tomorrow, check important instructions here
Mar 14, 2024 12:25 PM IST
BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 will be conducted tomorrow, March 15, 2024. Check important instructions here.
Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 on March 15, 2024. The Bihar School Teacher examination will be conducted across the state tomorrow. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
Candidates who are appearing for the examination can check the important guidelines shared by BPSC below.
BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024: Important instructions here
- All the appearing candidates will have to reach the examination centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center 1 hour before the commencement of the examination.
- The series of question booklets will be mentioned in the OMR Answer Sheet. Candidates will have to write the question booklet number and roll number in the OMR answer sheet.
- Candidates have been allowed provisional entry into this examination. It has been clearly mentioned in the admit card issued to the candidates that the decision on their candidature will be taken by the Commission after due verification/verification on the basis of the facts mentioned in the entries made in the online application regarding their eligibility.
- The facts mentioned in the application are found to be otherwise during the course of investigation anytime, the candidates of the concerned candidate may be cancelled and he/she may be debarred from participating in this examination or the future examinations including this examination of the Commission.
- Carrying and using electronic items like mobile, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi gadget, electronic pen, pager wrist watch (normal/smart) etc. in the examination center premises, where the examination is to be held, is prohibited.
