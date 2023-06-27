Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSSC SI, Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer exam date out, download admit card from June 30

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 02:00 PM IST

BPSSC SI, Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer examination will be held on July 16.

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the exam date for the Preliminary Written Exam for recruitment of Sub Inspectors, Prohibition and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officers. The examination will be conducted on July 16. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The admit cards for the post of Sub Inspectors and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officers in Bihar Fire Services will be released on June 30. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies of Sub Inspectors, under Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar and 53 vacancies of Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officers in Bihar Fire Services.

Notification here

BPSSC SI recruitment 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card

Take the printout for future reference.

Topics
bihar admit card.
