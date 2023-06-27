BPSSC SI, Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer exam date out, download admit card from June 30

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the exam date for the Preliminary Written Exam for recruitment of Sub Inspectors, Prohibition and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officers. The examination will be conducted on July 16. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC SI, Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer exam date out

The admit cards for the post of Sub Inspectors and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officers in Bihar Fire Services will be released on June 30. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies of Sub Inspectors, under Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar and 53 vacancies of Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officers in Bihar Fire Services.

BPSSC SI recruitment 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card

Take the printout for future reference.