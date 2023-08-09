Bihar STET 2023 registration begins today on bsebstet.com, check notification

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Aug 09, 2023 09:50 AM IST

BSEB Bihar STET 2023: As per the notification issued by the board, candidates can register for the exam on bsebstet.com up to August 23.

Bihar STET 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to begin registrations for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test or STET 2023 today, August 9. As per the notification issued by the board, candidates can register for the exam on bsebstet.com from 4:30 pm today till August 23.

The exam is for determining eligibility of teachers at secondary (paper 1) and higher secondary (paper 2) levels. Candidates can take any one or both papers.

The Bihar STET 2023 notification released by BSEB mentions exam pattern, fee and eligibility criteria for each subject, among other information. Candidates can check it below. The schedule for the exam has not been issued yet.

Application fee

General, EWS, OBC, BC candidates who want to appear for one paper have to pay 960 and such candidates who want to take both papers have to pay 1,440.

For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fee is 760 for one and 1,140 for both papers.

Cut-off marks for qualification

General: 50 per cent.

BC: 45.5 per cent.

OBC: 42.5 per cent.

SC, ST, PwD, Women: 40 per cent.

The Bihar STET 2023 exam will be held as a computer based test (CBT) and the duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. Total marks in the exam will be 150, of which 100 will be from the subject applied and 50 will be on teaching and other abilities. Check the notification below for more information:

bihar bihar stet bseb
