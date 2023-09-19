BSEB Bihar STET answer key released for 4 papers, direct link here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued answer keys of the remaining papers of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test or STET 2023. Candidates can go to bsebstet.com and check it.

In the case of any error found in these answer keys, candidates can login to bsebstet.com/Grievance/login and submit their objections by 4 pm on Sept 20 with payment of a fee of ₹ 50. (File image)

BSEB Bihar STET result 2023 live updates

Answer keys have been issued for the following papers:

1. Physics (214)

2. Political Science (219)

3. Sociology (220)

4. Home Science (224)

In the case of any error found in these answer keys, candidates can login to

bsebstet.com/Grievance/login and submit their objections by 4 pm on Sept 20 with payment of a fee of ₹50. The fee can be paid Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking

How to check BSEB STET answer key 2023

1. Go to bsebstet.com

2. Open the answer key link.

3. Login with your credentials.

4. Check and download the answer key.

Next, results of the exam will be announced. Candidates should visit the STET website for regular updates.