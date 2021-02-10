Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BSEB DElEd scrutiny 2020 registration begins, here's direct link to apply
BSEB DElEd scrutiny 2020 registration begins, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
BSEB DElEd scrutiny 2020.(Screengrab )

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) answer sheet scrutiny application window on its official website.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in Bihar DElEd first and second-year exams can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The board had declared the results of Bihar DElEd first and second-year exams on February 3, 2021. Candidates will have to pay the application fee of 200 for DElEd answer sheet scrutiny.

Direct link to apply for BSEB DElEd Scrutiny 2020:

How to apply for BSEB DElEd scrutiny 2020:

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'Scrutiny'

Select your session and proceed

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

Candidates must select the subject of which they want their answer sheet to be scrutinized

Pay the application fee and submit

