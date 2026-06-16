Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026 on June 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 entrance examination can check the provisional key through the official website of BSEB Simultala at biharsimultala.com.

BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026 released at biharsimultala.com, direct link here

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The objection window will close on June 18, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection against the answer key can do it through the official website by paying ₹50/- per question the objection is raised.

The payment of the objection fee should be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

Direct link to download BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026

BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026: How to download

To check and download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB Simultala at biharsimultala.com.

2. Click on the BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

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{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the answer key and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the answer key and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Class 11 entrance examination was held on June 8, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Class 11 entrance examination was held on June 8, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB. {{/usCountry}}

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