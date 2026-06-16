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BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026 released at biharsimultala.com, direct link here

BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026 has been released. The direct link to check the Class 11 provisional key is given here. 

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 04:57 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026 on June 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 entrance examination can check the provisional key through the official website of BSEB Simultala at biharsimultala.com.

BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026 released at biharsimultala.com, direct link here

The objection window will close on June 18, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection against the answer key can do it through the official website by paying 50/- per question the objection is raised.

The payment of the objection fee should be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

Direct link to download BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026

BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026: How to download

To check and download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB Simultala at biharsimultala.com.

2. Click on the BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

 
bihar school examination board bseb
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026 released at biharsimultala.com, direct link here
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