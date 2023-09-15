BSEB STET 2023 answer key out at bsebstet.com, download link here

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB STET 2023 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for State Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the answer key through the official site of BSEB STET at bsebstet.com or bsebstet.com/grievance/glogin.

The answer key has been released for Dance, Physical Education, Philosophy along with their question papers on the official website.

The objection window has been opened for candidates to raise objections. The last date to raise objections is till September 16, 2023. For each objection raised, ₹50/- per question will have to be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

BSEB STET 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB STET at bsebstet.com/grievance/glogin.

Click on Bihar STET 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB STET 2023 was conducted from September 4 to 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts on all exam days. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

