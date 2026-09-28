Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB STET Dummy Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket on the official website of BSEB at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

BSEB STET Dummy Admit Card 2026 out at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in, download link here

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The correction window will close on September 30, 2026.

IIT GATE 2027 registration date extended, apply till October 5 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

All those candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can download the dummy hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download BSEB STET Dummy Admit Card 2026

BSEB STET Dummy Admit Card 2026: How to download

Visit the official website of BSEB at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. Click on BSEB STET Dummy Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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{{^usCountry}} For Paper 1 of the Bihar STET, a graduation degree with at least 50% marks in the relevant subject and a B.Ed. are required. This paper is for teaching positions in grades 9th and 10th. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Paper 1 of the Bihar STET, a graduation degree with at least 50% marks in the relevant subject and a B.Ed. are required. This paper is for teaching positions in grades 9th and 10th. {{/usCountry}}

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For Paper 2, a master's degree in the relevant subject along with a B.Ed. qualification is the educational qualification to apply. This paper is for teaching positions in grades 11th and 12th. A separate provision applies to B.Ed. in Computer Science. Candidates from SC, ST, EBC, BC, and the disabled category are given a 5% relaxation in the educational qualifications. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bihar STET.