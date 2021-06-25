Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BSEB to take action against STET candidate for using wrong photo in admit card
competitive exams

BSEB to take action against STET candidate for using wrong photo in admit card

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to take stern action against the Jehanabad-based candidate whose Secondary Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) result sheet attached with a south Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran went viral on social media.
By Megha, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 02:50 PM IST
BSEB to take action against STET candidate for using wrong photo in admit card(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to take stern action against the Jehanabad-based candidate whose Secondary Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) result sheet attached with a south Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran went viral on social media.

BSEB has alleged the STET candidate Rishikesh Kumar for uploading wrong photograph in his admit card and deliberately not rectifying the photograph despite several opportunities given for correction in issued documents.

In this regard, BSEB issued a press release on Thursday late evening stating that a show-cause notice will be served to Kumar seeking his clarification on this matter.

Ruling out the possibility of photo mismatch during result preparation, the board explained that candidates themselves filled the STET examination form and thus the board played no role in the insertion of wrong photograph.

“The board provides opportunity to all candidates for making corrections in their documents like admit card and result sheets if they contain any mistake or error. However, Rishikesh Kumar didn’t apply for rectification of his photograph which indicates his intention to malign the board’s reputation”, read the press statement.

A BSEB official privy to the matter said, “The result sheet contains the same personal details as filled by examinee in admit card. There is no interference or change in students’ details at board level.”

“The board has decided to take strict action against Kumar as released his admit card and result sheet on various social media platform and deliberately ridiculed the board. His candidature for STET 2019 might be cancelled as punishment”, added the official.

HT tried to contact Rishikesh Kumar for his comment on this issue but he refused to talk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar stet bihar school examination board bseb education
TRENDING NEWS

Zambia presenter interrupts live bulletin to talk about not getting paid. Watch

Twitter conversation between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey goes viral

Woman falls off chair during work call with CEO, shares hilarious video

Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s Senorita goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP