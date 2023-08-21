BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023 Live: Admit cards expected today on panjiyakpredeled.in
- BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan DElEd admit card is expected to be out today, August 21.
BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will issue admit cards for the DElEd entrance exam or BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit cards 2023 soon through its official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam on August 28 will get their admit cards on panjiyakpredeled.in. The direct link to download admit cards will be shared here, when it is available.
Rajasthan DElEd admit card is supposed to be out seven days prior to the exam and with the exam scheduled for August 28, it is expected today, August 21.
Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit card 2023, including the download link.
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 01:12 PM
BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit card 2023: How to download it
- Go to panjiyakpredeled.in.
- Now, find and open the admit card download link.
- Login using the required information.
- Download your admit card.
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 12:03 PM
Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd admit card 2023: Where to check it
Candidates can download Rajasthan DElEd admit cards from panjiyakpredeled.in after it is released.
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 11:59 AM
What is the official date for Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit card?
The Rajasthan BSTC admit card is scheduled to be out seven days prior to the exam. The test is scheduled for August 28 and admit cards are expected today.
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 11:50 AM
BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Admit Card expected today
Rajasthan DElEd admit card is expected to release today August 21.