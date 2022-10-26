CA November Exam 2022: ICAI PQC exam postponed, to be conducted in December

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed ICAI CA PQC November Exam 2022. Candidates who will appear for Chartered Accountant Post Qualification Course Exam International Taxation Assessment Test can check the official notice here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official notice has been shared by ICAI on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Important Announcement - Postponement of Chartered Accountant Post Qualification Course Exam International Taxation Assessment Test scheduled to be held on 1st & 3rd November 2022. The same will now be held on 14th and 16th December 2022. Details”

The examination was scheduled to be conducted from November 1 to November 3, 2022 which has been postponed and will now be conducted on December 14 and 16, 2022 respectively at the same timing(s) and same venue. The schedule of other exams shall remain unchanged. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule of other examinations, read the notice.

Meanwhile, the ICAI CA Exam in Shimla city has also postponed. The November 12 exam will now be conducted on November 21, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON