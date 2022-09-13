Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CAT 2022 registration ends on Sept 14, know how to apply at imcat.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 13, 2022 05:10 PM IST

CAT 2022 registration process ends tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2022 registration ends on Sept 14
ByHT Education Desk

The registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will end on September 14. Interested candidates who have not applied yet for Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) can apply at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates from the general category must pay a cost of 2,300, while candidates from the reserve group must pay a charge of 1,150 as application fee.

The CAT 2022 admit card will be released on October 27 and the CAT 2022 examination will be held on November 27.

Direct link to apply

CAT 2022: How to register for CAT

Visit the official website at iimcat.in

On the homepage, click on the register link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in all the details and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out.

