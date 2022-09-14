CAT 2022 registration ends today at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Registration: Application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will end today, September 14, at 5 pm. Candidates who are yet to apply for the entrance examination can go to iimcat.ac.in and complete the process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fee of CAT 2022 is ₹2,300 for general category candidates and it is ₹1,150 for reserve category candidates.

Next, admit cards of CAT 2022 will be published on October 27. The entrance test will take place on November 27.

CAT 2022: Direct link to apply

How to apply for CAT 2022

Go to the official website, iimcat.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Register and generate your login details.

Now, proceed with the application.

Fill in all the details and upload all the required documents,

Pay the application fee.

Submit your form and take a print out.

CAT is a national-level entrance test held for admission to management courses offered by IIMs and other participating B-Schools across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON