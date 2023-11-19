CAT 2023: Here's how the selection process to the IIMs takes place

The Common Aptitude Test (CAT) which is a management aptitude test conducted by the IIMs to evaluate candidates to be admitted at the institutes is one of the other rigorous steps taken in the selection of candidates for admission into the institutes.

After the information regarding the results of the CAT exam is published on the official website, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. An interview letter to the shortlisted candidates would be sent out by the respective IIMs and the criteria for the selection of prospective students at the institutes may vary.

Although the selection process may vary for different institutes, chances are that a Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) may be a part of the process. Previous academic performance, work experience, academic diversity and various other inputs may be used by the respective IIMs in shortlisting the candidates.

Candidates who are shortlisted for the interview are asked to furnish their mark sheets and degree certificate to prove their eligibility. SC, ST, NC-OBC, EWS and PwD candidates need to furnish their original caste/class and/or disability certificate.

For shortlisted candidates who are in the final year of graduation, an original certificate from the Principal/Registrar/Director of the University/Institution certifying that 50% marks or equivalent (45% in case of candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD category) has been obtained based on the latest available grades/marks must be furnished.

An interview letter to the shortlisted candidates would be sent out by the respective IIMs and the criteria for the selection of prospective students at the institutes may vary.(HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CAT 2023 will be conducted on November 26 and will be a computer-based test in test centres spread across around 155 test cities.