The Indian Institutes of Management will close the extended registration window for CAT 2026 on September 22, 2026. All candidates who have not yet applied for the Common Admission Test can find the direct link on the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2026: Extended registration window closes today at iimcat.ac.in, check admit card and exam date

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The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University to apply for the exam.

Direct link to apply for CAT 2026

CAT 2026: How to apply

All the eligible candidates who are interested to apply can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Click on IIM CAT 2026 registration link will be displayed. Check the registration link and fill the details. Click on submit and your registration is done. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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{{^usCountry}} The IIM CAT admit card will be available for download from November 4 onwards. The CAT examination will be held on November 29, 2026. The exam comprises 68 questions from Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The exam duration is 2 hours. For each correct answer, 3 marks are awarded, and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IIM CAT admit card will be available for download from November 4 onwards. The CAT examination will be held on November 29, 2026. The exam comprises 68 questions from Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The exam duration is 2 hours. For each correct answer, 3 marks are awarded, and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted. {{/usCountry}}

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The registration fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates is ₹1350/- and all other candidates is ₹2700/-. Please note that a candidate needs to pay the registration fee only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. SC, ST and PwBD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwBD certificates at the time of registration. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

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TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket 2026 released at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

After the closure of the registration window, a very short edit window will be made available to the registered applicants. Candidates will be able to edit only the following fields in the application form (if required): (i) Photograph (ii) Signature (iii)Test City Preferences This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2026 within the specified deadline.