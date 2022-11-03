CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022: Registration for Class 8 to 10 begins

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the registration process for CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022. Students of classes 8 to 10 can apply for the challenge. Candidates can check the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till November 15, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This examination will be conducted to help the Board to handhold the schools and children in application of mathematics in daily life. The AGC will be conducted in two levels - School Level Competition to be conducted by the School in a pen paper mode and National Level Competition to be conducted by CBSE as a Computer Based.

The eligibility for all students of class 8 to 10 is that they should be from CBSE affiliated schools. Top three students from each affiliated school should have registered for the first stage.

The exam duration is one hour and will comprise of objective type questions. The total weightage shall be 40 marks and there shall be no negative marks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON