CBSE Board Exams 2023: Last date today to make corrections in LOC data

Central Board of Secondary Education will close down the window to make corrections in LOC data for CBSE Board Exams 2023 today, December 6, 2022. The schools affiliated to CBSE can make the changes through the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the schools can make changes in students data online only based on the school records. No change in data will be allowed. For Class 10, correction in Mathematics, Hindi, Urdu, English, Sanskrit can be done. No request to change the subject and to provide question papers of other subject then that submitted in LOC at the time of examinations will be entertained.

Direct link to make changes

CBSE Board Exams 2023: How to make changes

To make the changes, schools will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Pariksha Sangam link available on the website.

Login to the account and click on the student’s data you want to correct.

Make the corrections and click on submit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once corrections are submitted, these will be checked by the Regional Office concern and if found, that correction is as per rules, these will be accepted otherwise not.