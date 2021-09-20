Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process of the central teacher eligibility test (CTET) today, September 20.
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:11 PM IST
CBSE CTET 2021: Know about the nature, standard of questions to be asked in exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process of the central teacher eligibility test (CTET) today, September 20. This is exam determines the eligibility of a candidate for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to 8. This year the exam will be held between December 16 and January 13 in a computer-based mode.

The last date for submission of applications for CTET is October 19.

The CTET would comprise two papers: paper 1 will be for those who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 will be for those who intend to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels will have to appear for both the papers.

The validity of CTET certificate is for lifetime.

The paper 1 would comprise questions from child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and environmental studies. 

The Paper 2 will comprise questions from Child Development & Pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and science or social studies or social science.

The test items on child development and pedagogy will focus on educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the age group of 6-11 years for paper 1 and relevant to the age group of 11-14 years for paper 2. They will focus on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners, interaction with learners and the attributes and qualities of a good facilitator of learning. 

Language 1 of paper 1 will focus on the proficiencies related to the medium of instruction and language 2 will focus on the elements of language, communication and comprehension abilities. The Test items in Mathematics, Environmental Studies, social studies and social science will focus on the concepts, problem solving abilities and pedagogical understanding and applications of the subjects. In all these subject areas, the test items will be evenly distributed over different divisions of the syllabus of that subject prescribed for classes 1 to 8 by the NCERT.

 

