CBSE CTET 2022: Last date today to make corrections of particulars at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will close down the CBSE CTET 2022 correction window on December 3, 2022. Candidates who have to make changes in their particulars can do it through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the corrections should be made within this date only as no corrections will be allowed under any circumstances after this date. During this period, the candidates can change their choice of examination city also if capacity is available in a particular city. This facility will also be available on first cum first served basis only.

CBSE CTET 2022: How to make changes

To make changes, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on registration link and enter the login details.

Make changes in the application form and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE CTET.