CBSE CTET 2022 registration likely soon, check exam pattern for for papers 1, 2

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct CTET 2022 in December. Detailed date sheet, information bulletin and online registration for the examination are expected soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The test will be conducted in 20 languages at test centres across the country.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET is a national-level exam conducted at two levels.

Paper 1 or primary stage of CTET is for teaching positions for students of classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 or elementary stage is for classes 6 to 8. Both papers are of two-and-a-half hours duration.

The application fee of CTET is ₹1,000 for one and ₹1,200 for both papers in case of General and OBC categories. For SC, ST and differently-abled candidates, the fee is ₹500 for one and ₹600 for both papers.

CBSE CTET exam pattern

As per last year's information bulletin, paper 1 of CTET has 5 sections, containing 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks:

(i) Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(iii) Language II: (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(iv) Mathematics: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(v) Environmental Studies: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

Total: 150 MCQs, 150 marks

Paper 2 also has 5 sections, with 150 MCQs for 150 marks:

(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(iv) Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher): 60 MCQs, 60 marks, or

(v) Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher): 60 MCQs, 60 marks

*For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)

Total 150 MCQs, 150 marks

