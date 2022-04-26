Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The admit card for the May 4 examination has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).
CGPSC admit cards for May 4 exams released, download link here
Published on Apr 26, 2022 08:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the May 4 examination. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the Commission's official website at psc.cg.gov.in. 

The examination for the post of Assistant Director, Handloom (Village Industries Department) and Assistant Registrar(Commerce and Industry Department) will be held on May 4 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon.

The examination for the Law Officer(Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission) and Law Officer (Home Jail Department) will be conducted on the same day from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Direct link to download the admit card

CGPSC admit cards: Know how to download

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF EXAMS HELD ON 04-05-2022”

Key in your credentials and log in

The CGPSC admit card will appear on screen

Download and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check detailed notification here

 

