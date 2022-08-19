Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC AE admit card 2022 released at psc.cg.gov.in, get link here

CGPSC AE admit card 2022 released at psc.cg.gov.in, get link here

Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:51 PM IST

CGPSC has released the admit card for State Engineering Service Exam 2021.

ByHT Education Desk

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC State Engineering Service exam 2021 will be conducted on August 28 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm (General Studies Paper 1) and 2 pm to 4 pm (Engineering: Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Paper 2).

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

CGPSC AE admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM -2021(18-08-2022)”

Key in your log in details

The CGPSC AE admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Story Saved
