CMAT 2021: NTA extends last date of registration till Jan 30

National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) Earlier, the deadline was January 22 which has been extended till January 30.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for paying the application fee is January 31. Application correction window will be open on February 1 and 2.

However, the date of exam remains unchanged. CMAT 2021 will be held on February 22 and 27.

Candidates can register online at cmat.nta.nic.in before the deadline.