COMEDK 2023: Registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will begin COMEDK 2023 registration process from February 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET – 2023) can apply online through the official site of COMEDK at comdek.org.

The last date to apply for the exam is April 24, 2023. The admit card will be available on May 18, 2023 and the admit card will be available till May 28, 2023. The examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023.

COMEDK 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Click on COMEDK 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for COMEDK UGET is ₹1800/-+ convenience fee and ₹2950/- + convenience fee for both COMEDK and UNIGAUGE. Fee payment for application is only through online mode via Net Banking, Credit Card and Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of COMEDK.

