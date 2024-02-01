COMED-K UGET 2024: Registration begins today; direct link, eligibility and pattern of examination here

Registrations for COMED-K (Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) has begun today. Eligible candidates can register themselves through the official website comedk.org. COMED-K UGET 2024: Application process begins on official website comedk.org.

Alternatively, applications can also be filled by clicking on this direct link.

The last date of the application process is on April 5, 2024, as informed on the website.

The entrance examinations will be held on May 12 in two shifts. The morning session will start from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the afternoon session will begin from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Notably, to apply for the COMED-K 2024 entrance examinations, candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria. These are as follows:

Candidates must pass a second Pre-University Course (PUC) or Class 12 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination recognized by the government.

The last two years of academics must comprise Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with English as a mandatory subject.

General merit candidates should have a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The same is 40% for SC, ST, and OBC candidates of Karnataka State.

Physics and Mathematics are mandatory subjects with Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, and Electronics as one of the optional subjects.

Exam Pattern:

The COMED-K UGET 2024 will consist of 180 questions, that is 60 multiple-choice questions each for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The medium of examination will be English.

1 mark to be awarded for each correct response.

No negative marking for wrong answers.

In case there is a tie in the test score, the principle of least negative responses (Number of wrong answers) will be adopted. Additionally, other methods may also be adopted to break ties if necessary.

