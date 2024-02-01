Education Budget 2024: Govt planning more medical colleges; female enrolment in higher education up, says Sitharaman

The government is planning to set up more medical colleges by utilizing existing hospital infrastructure. For this purpose, it will be setting up a committee to examine the matter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today while presenting the interim Budget for 2024-2025. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25 that the government is planning to set up more medical colleges by utilizing existing hospital infrastructure. A committee will also be set up that will examine the issues and make relevant recommendations.(PTI)

Addressing the Parliament, the finance minister said that several youths are ambitious to get qualified as doctors and aim to serve the people of the country through improved healthcare services.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also read: KCET 2024: Karnataka CET registration dates extended, notice here

“Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilizing the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments,” Sitharaman said.

She added that a committee will be set up that will examine the issues and make relevant recommendations.

Female enrolment in higher education

Presenting the Interim Budget, the finance minister further pointed out that female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent in 10 years, and in STEM courses, it stands at 43 per cent which is one of the highest in the world.

All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce, highlighted the finance minister.

Also read: Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 269 posts begins, link here