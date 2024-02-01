Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the KCET 2024 registration dates. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check the notice on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2024: Karnataka CET registration dates extended, notice here

As per the official notice, candidates can apply for the entrance examination till February 20, 2024 and the payment of fees can be done till February 23, 2024.

The official notice reads, “Candidates who have not registered with KEA, can register and apply online upto 11.59 pm on 20-02-2024 and pay the fees up to 5.30 pm on 23-02-2024 for CET 2024. For the welfare of the student community, dates have been extended for CET-2024, which is scheduled on 18-04-2024 and 19-04-2024.”

KCET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

Official Notice Here