Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 269 posts begins, link here

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB Assam has started the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024 registration process on February 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Constable posts can do it through the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 269 posts begins

The registration process will end on February 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed H.S.L.C or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or Council. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Candidates must register his/ her name with a local Employment Exchange in Assam.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Direct link to apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

Click on Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be no application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SLPRB, Assam.