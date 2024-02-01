Education Budget 2024: School Education outlay at 73008.10 crore, marginal increase since last budget

Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) has been allocated ₹73,008.10 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year in the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier today. Education Budget 2024 live updates. Education Budget 2024: School Education gets ₹ 73008.10 crore (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

This is an increase of ₹4,203.25 crore compared to the budget allocation for 2023-24 when the school education department was allocated ₹68804.85 crore. The revised estimates show it was further increased to ₹72473.80 crore.

Not only DoSEL, but the Higher Education Department also saw its budget increase. The department's outlay for the next financial year is at ₹47619.77 crore, up from ₹44094.62 allocated for the current financial year.

Overall, the Education Ministry has been allocated ₹1,20,627.87 crore, up from ₹1,12,898.97 crore allocated for the 2023-24 financial year.

School Education Budget: Key Highlights

A large chunk of the ₹4,203.25 crore increase in the school education budget went to PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), which got ₹6050 crore for the 2024-25 FY. In 2023-24, ₹4000 was allocated for the centrally sponsored scheme but notably, it got only ₹2800 crore as per the revised estimates.

Budgets of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS ( ₹9302.67 crore), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) ( ₹5800 crore) have been increased, while that of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) went down to ₹510 crore from ₹518.50 crore.

The budget for Samagra Shiksha, the country’s biggest school education scheme, is at ₹37500 crore, slightly higher than ₹37453.47 allocated for 2023-24.

School Education Budget: 2023 vs 2024