 Education Budget 2024: School Education outlay at ₹73008.10 crore - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Education Budget 2024: School Education outlay at 73008.10 crore, marginal increase since last budget

Education Budget 2024: School Education outlay at 73008.10 crore, marginal increase since last budget

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 01, 2024 03:06 PM IST

This is an increase of ₹4,203.25 crore compared to the budget allocation for 2023-24 when the school education department was allocated ₹68804.85 crore.

Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) has been allocated 73,008.10 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year in the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier today. Education Budget 2024 live updates.

Education Budget 2024: School Education gets <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73008.10 crore (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
Education Budget 2024: School Education gets 73008.10 crore (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

This is an increase of 4,203.25 crore compared to the budget allocation for 2023-24 when the school education department was allocated 68804.85 crore. The revised estimates show it was further increased to 72473.80 crore.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Read: Education Budget 2024: Govt planning more medical colleges, female enrolment in higher education up, says Sitharaman

Not only DoSEL, but the Higher Education Department also saw its budget increase. The department's outlay for the next financial year is at 47619.77 crore, up from 44094.62 allocated for the current financial year.

Overall, the Education Ministry has been allocated 1,20,627.87 crore, up from 1,12,898.97 crore allocated for the 2023-24 financial year.

School Education Budget: Key Highlights

A large chunk of the 4,203.25 crore increase in the school education budget went to PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), which got 6050 crore for the 2024-25 FY. In 2023-24, 4000 was allocated for the centrally sponsored scheme but notably, it got only 2800 crore as per the revised estimates.

Budgets of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS ( 9302.67 crore), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) ( 5800 crore) have been increased, while that of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) went down to 510 crore from 518.50 crore.

The budget for Samagra Shiksha, the country’s biggest school education scheme, is at 37500 crore, slightly higher than 37453.47 allocated for 2023-24.

School Education Budget: 2023 vs 2024

Schemes, Projects, Bodies, InstitutesBudget allocation in FY 2023-24 (In Crore)Budget allocation in FY 2024-25 (In Crore)
National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme364377
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)8363.989302.67
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)5486.505800
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)518.50510
Samagra Shiksha37453.4637453.47
Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN)1160012467.39
PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI)40006050

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On