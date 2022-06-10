COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses examination can download the admit card through the official site of COMEDK on comedk.org.

The admit card will be available on the official website till June 18, 2022. The written examination will be conducted on June 19, 2022 in two shifts. First shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of COMEDK on comedk.org.

Click on login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of COMEDK.