CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Live: How to download hall tickets at csbc.bih.nic.in
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit card 2023 Live Updates:
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit card download live updates: The Central Selection Board of Constable will release CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 in due course of time. The admit card for Constable written examination will be available on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.
As per reports, the exam will be held in September-October, 2023 on September 25, October 1, 7 and 15. However, the exam dates have not been shared by the Board yet.
This recruitment drive will fill up 21,391 Constable posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on June 20 and ended on July 20, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, exam date and other details.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card: Steps to download
Go to csbc.bih.nic.in.
Open the Constable admit card download link given under Bihar Police.
Enter the required login details and submit.
Check and download the admit card.
Read the instructions, check exam date, time and centre details.
