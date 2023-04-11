CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration deadline extended till April 17, details here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration deadline for CSIR UGC NET 2023. Now the candidates have till April 17 to submit the applictaion form. Candidates can apply online through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. earlier the last date for the submission of the applictaion form was April 10.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration deadline extended till April 17

The CSIT NET 2023 registration process started on March 10. The correction window will be activated from April 19 to April 25.

“It may be noted that there is no change in the date of the exam. The exam will be held during 6th to 8th June, 2023 as stated in the Information Bulletin”, read the official notification.

Notification here

CSIR NET 2023: Steps to to apply

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CSIR UGC NET Exam link available on the home page.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit National Testing Agency (NTA) website csirnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.