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CSIR UGC NET June 2026: Registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 registration has started. The direct link to apply for the examination is given here. 

Updated on: May 28, 2026 09:04 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CSIR UGC NET June 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET June 2026: Registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the exam is June 19, 2026 and the last date of fee payment is June 20, 2026. The correction window will open on June 22 and will close on June 23, 2026.

The CSIR UGC NET exam will be held on July 17 and 18, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

The Paper will be in bilingual, i.e. Hindi and English.

Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2026 

CSIR UGC NET June 2026: How to apply

Official Notice Here 

 
registration process csir
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / CSIR UGC NET June 2026: Registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here
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