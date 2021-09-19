CTET 2021 registration begins tomorrow: Important points for candidates

The 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Saturday. The Board has also said that the registration for the exam will begin on September 20 and will end on October 19. The option to pay exam fees will be open till October 20, it added.

CTET official website

CTET 2021: Important points for candidates

The question papers will be developed to assess less of factual knowledge and more of conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking, the CBSE had said on July 30.

A detailed assessment framework with measurable competencies, sample blueprints and sample questions will be released by the CBSE to enable aspiring candidates to prepare for the CTET examination, the Board had said.

The CTET exam will be held in online mode to motivate the futuristic teachers to become computer literate, the Board had said.

Online CTET examination compliant with strict COVID protocols would ensure not only safety but would facilitate a faster processing and declaration of results.

The CBSE will set up facilitation centres in the districts where the candidates will be provided (free of cost) facility of attempting online mock test.

“The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in w.e.f. 20.09.2021 and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above-mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying,” the CBSE has said.